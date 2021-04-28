Jaylen Brown Feeling ‘OK’ Despite Apparent Hand Discomfort Vs. OKC

NESN Logo Sign In

The last thing the Boston Celtics need right now is another injury, especially to a key starter.

Jaylen Brown gave some fans a scare on two separate occasions in Tuesday’s loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder. The swingman appeared to be in pain following separate collisions in the first and fourth quarters, but never wound up leaving the game.

Afterward, Brown offered a simple update on his status.

“I’m OK,” he told reporters during his postgame video press conference, via Celtics reporter Marc D’Amico.

Thank goodness.