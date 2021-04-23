Jaylen Brown Injury: Brad Stevens Tabs Celtics Star ‘Day-To-Day’

NESN Logo Sign In

Jaylen Brown will miss his second straight game when the Boston Celtics face the Brooklyn Nets on Friday.

That said, Celtics head coach Brad Stevens thinks Brown, who was ruled out with left shoulder bursitis, should not be out long.

“Yeah, not severe from what I’ve been told as far as long-term,” Stevens said on a pregame video conference with reporters before the 7:30 p.m. ET tip. “But certainly painful and certainly he’s not, he doesn’t have full range of motion when he’s working it out when he’s using it.

“He’s close. Tonight was very much a possibility,” Stevens continued. “He’s day-to-day after this.”

Brown, perhaps obviously, is very important for the Celtics. He’s scored 24.5 points with 5.8 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game in 53 contests this season.