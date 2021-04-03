Jaylen Brown Questionable For Celtics Vs. Charlotte With Left Knee Injury

NESN Logo Sign In

It seems like the Boston Celtics are feeling things out with Jaylen Brown’s knee.

The wing is listed as questionable on the team’s latest injury report for Sunday’s game against the Charlotte Hornets.

Brown bumped knees with DJ Augustin in the Celtics win over the Houston Rockets on Friday and left the match in the fourth quarter never to return.

Brad Stevens issued a positive update about Brown’s condition immediately after the game, and though the young All-Star is “OK,” he perhaps is still a bit sore.

#NEBHInjuryReport for tomorrow vs. Charlotte:



Jaylen Brown (left knee contusion) – QUESTIONABLE

Semi Ojeleye (left side strain) – OUT

Tristan Thompson (post Health & Safety Protocols reconditioning) – OUT — Boston Celtics (@celtics) April 3, 2021

As anticipated, Tristan Thompson and Semi Ojeleye remain out.

The Celtics and Hornets tip off at 6 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images