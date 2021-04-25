NESN Logo Sign In

The inconsistent Boston Celtics find themselves in yet another skid.

The Celtics, losers in three of their last four games, put together a lackluster performance against the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday afternoon. They got punched in the mouth early and never put up much of a fight to get back in the game. It was over rather quickly.

And while this feeling should not be anything new for the Celtics — they lost four of five games in mid-March — this time it’s a bit different. After all, Boston has just 11 games left as it fights to stay out of the play-in round entering the NBA Playoffs.

Both Jaylen Brown and Kemba Walker, perhaps obviously, know it is crucial to turn things around in a hurry.

“I think we just move on to the next game. Obviously we didn’t play as good as we expected, the Hornets played extremely well,” Brown said on a postgame video conference. “I think we played good basketball over the last few weeks. We had some guys out and things like that. We really had it rolling. I think we put this behind us and move forward. I think in the last few weeks we’ve played extremely well and maybe this game is being held to our past because we’ve been up and down in the past, but I’m always looking toward the future and I think the Hornets played extremely well tonight.”