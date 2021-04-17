NESN Logo Sign In

The Celtics potentially could be without another starter for Saturday’s game at TD Garden.

Boston has listed Jaylen Brown as questionable to play against the Golden State Warriors due to illness. Luckily, the team says it is not COVID-19-related.

Brown would not be the only starter to miss the game should he be downgraded to out. Robert Williams still is out with left knee soreness, leaving the C’s without their starting center.

Evan Fournier remains out, too. He remains in the NBA’s health and safety protocols.

Last week, Jayson Tatum nearly missed the Celtics’ game against the Denver Nuggets with his own illness unrelated to COVID-19.