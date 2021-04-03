Jaylen Brown Won’t Return To Celtics-Rockets With Left Knee Contusion

Brown had 22 points before leaving the game

The Boston Celtics already were shorthanded heading into their game against the Houston Rockets on Friday night, and they’ll have to finish without one of their stars.

Jaylen Brown suffered a left knee contusion late in the fourth quarter after making knee-to-knee contact.

The team quickly announced he would not return to the court.

Brown was cooking Friday night at TD Garden before his injury. He racked up 22 points, 11 rebounds and two assists.

Hopefully it’s nothing more than a contusion, and keeping Brown from the remainder of the game was for precautionary reasons.

