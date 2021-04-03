Jaylen Brown Won’t Return To Celtics-Rockets With Left Knee Contusion

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Celtics already were shorthanded heading into their game against the Houston Rockets on Friday night, and they’ll have to finish without one of their stars.

Jaylen Brown suffered a left knee contusion late in the fourth quarter after making knee-to-knee contact.

Jaylen Brown is out for the night with a left knee contusion pic.twitter.com/Hpz46nKhGe — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) April 3, 2021

The team quickly announced he would not return to the court.

#NEBHInjuryReport Jaylen Brown (left knee contusion) will not return — Boston Celtics (@celtics) April 3, 2021

Brown was cooking Friday night at TD Garden before his injury. He racked up 22 points, 11 rebounds and two assists.

OH MY JAYLEN BROWN pic.twitter.com/hn7eaTG4F6 — Boston Celtics (@celtics) April 3, 2021

Hopefully it’s nothing more than a contusion, and keeping Brown from the remainder of the game was for precautionary reasons.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images