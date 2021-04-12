NESN Logo Sign In

It’s been a pretty good week for Jayson Tatum.

The Boston Celtics have won five of their last six games, and appear to be working out some of the kinks that have hindered them and invited criticism all season.

Since Tuesday, the All-Star wing has averaged an Eastern Conference-best 31.5 points per game on 48.8% shooting, highlighted by a career-high 53 points against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday. (That stat made the 23-year-old the youngest player in Celtics history to record a 50-point performance.)

And now, for the second time this season, and the third time in his career, Tatum has been named the NBA’s Eastern Conference Player of the Week.

An Eastern Conference-best 31.5 PPG (48.8% shooting), 8.5 RPG and 3.8 APG ☘️



Well-deserved, @jaytatum0 👏🏽 pic.twitter.com/p28y4i6LQT — Boston Celtics (@celtics) April 12, 2021

Through 48 games played this season, Tatum is averaging career-highs in points (25.7), rebounds (7.1) and assists (4.2), helping him to make the second All-Star Game of his four-year career.

Thumbnail photo via Ron Chenoy/USA TODAY Sports Images