Celtics’ Jayson Tatum Reacts To Heavyweight Duel Vs. Stephen Curry

Jayson Tatum isn’t going to forget that one any time soon, and Boston Celtics fans who witnessed Saturday’s heavyweight duel won’t either.

Tatum led the way as the Celtics earned their sixth straight win against the Golden State Warriors at TD Garden with a 119-114 verdict. It didn’t come easy, though, as Warriors superstar guard Stephen Curry looked like, well, a superstar. Both Tatum and Curry finished with 40-plus points.

“Obviously, two big performances. I was glad that we got the win,” Tatum said on a postgame video conference. “Obviously, he’s one of the all-time greats. To earn his respect and get a win on the same night, it’s a good night.”

Curry scored a game-high 47 points while making 11 of his 17 3-point attempts. Tatum, not to be outshined, finished with 44 points on an efficient 16-for-25 from the field. He added 10 rebounds to go along in the winning effort.

The two shared a pretty telling embrace upon the game’s final buzzer. Tatum explained how the message between the two was “mutual respect.”