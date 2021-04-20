Jayson Tatum Etches Name In Celtics History With First Triple-Double

NESN Logo Sign In

Jayson Tatum did not just make personal history Monday night. He joined some elite Boston Celtics company, too.

Tatum recorded his first-ever NBA triple-double against the Chicago Bulls at TD Garden with 14 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists.

At 23 years and 47 days old, the star forward now is the second-youngest player in franchise history to record a triple-double, per Elias Sports.

Marcus Smart was the youngest, collecting his just 50 days shy of his 22nd birthday Jan. 15, 2016 against the Phoenix Suns.

Not too shabby.