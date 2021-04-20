Jayson Tatum Etches Name In Celtics History With First Triple-Double

Jayson Tatum did not just make personal history Monday night. He joined some elite Boston Celtics company, too.
Tatum recorded his first-ever NBA triple-double against the Chicago Bulls at TD Garden with 14 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists.
At 23 years and 47 days old, the star forward now is the second-youngest player in franchise history to record a triple-double, per Elias Sports.
Marcus Smart was the youngest, collecting his just 50 days shy of his 22nd birthday Jan. 15, 2016 against the Phoenix Suns.
Not too shabby.
The Celtics wound up losing 102-96, but it still was a big night for Tatum.