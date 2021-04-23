Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown Share Terrence Clarke Tributes On Instagram

NESN Logo Sign In

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, as well as countless other members of the Boston basketball community, are dealing with heavy hearts.

Terrence Clarke, a Dorchester, Mass. native who last month declared for the NBA draft, died following a car accident Thursday in Los Angeles. The Kentucky product was 19 years old.

Clarke over the past few years had formed bonds with Tatum and Brown, both of whom took to Instagram to share tributes in his honor.

“Words can’t even explain fr what I hate the most the world didn’t even get to see how much potential you really had I hate you left with that on you nba let my lil bro name get called this year we need that,” Brown captioned a post.

Tatum added to his Instagram story: “Tell your people you love them everyday! Was so proud of you lil bro wish we talked more! This one hurts rest easy king never forgotten praying for the family”

Brad Stevens and Kemba Walker also mourned the death of Clarke after the Celtics’ win over the Phoenix Suns on Thursday.

Thumbnail photo via Jordan Prather/USA TODAY Sports Images