Jayson Tatum Knows Celtics ‘Had Chances’ To Win Against Bulls

It was a tough night for the Boston Celtics after losing a very winnable game.

The Celtics lost to the Chicago Bulls on Monday at TD Garden. Jayson Tatum secured his first-ever triple-double, but it didn’t do much against a lowly NBA team.

Boston was without Kemba Walker, Marcus Smart, Robert Williams and Evan Fournier, but Tatum wasn’t making excuses for the Celtics’ play after the game.

“We could have won. We had chances,” Tatum told reporters, per Yahoo! Sports’ Keith Smith. “But it’s hard when we’re missing Kemba, Smart and Fournier.”

They’ll have a chance to right the ship Thursday when they welcome the Phoenix Suns to TD Garden.