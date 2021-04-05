Jayson Tatum Notes ‘All That Matters’ After Breaking Celtics Record

NESN Logo Sign In

Jayson Tatum altered the Celtics record book Sunday night.

Tatum dropped a team-high 22 points in Boston’s 30-point win over the Charlotte Hornets at TD Garden. In the process, the 23-year-old forward became the youngest player in Celtics franchise history to reach 5,000 career points.

The two-time All-Star garnered plenty of praise and congratulatory messages for his latest achievement, but one shoutout held more weight than the rest. Tatum made as much clear when he reacted to his mother Brandy’s tweet about her son’s record-breaking feat.

“‘At 23 years, 32 days old Jayson Tatum just became the youngest player in Celtics history to reach 5,000 career points.’ Thats my baby!!!!” she tweeted.

“Moms proud of me that’s all that matter 🙏🏼,” Tatum replied.

Moms proud of me that’s all that matter 🙏🏽 https://t.co/GCdd2RZwPk — Jayson Tatum (@jaytatum0) April 5, 2021

Tatum and the Celtics improved to .500 on the campaign with their demolition of the Hornets. Boston will try to extend its win streak to three on Tuesday night when it hosts the Eastern Conference-leading Philadelphia 76ers.

Thumbnail photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports Images