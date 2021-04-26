Jayson Tatum Reveals His Top 5 Favorite Celtics Games

NESN Logo Sign In

Jayson Tatum is just 23 years old, but the All-NBA forward already has been a part of some spectacular games.

Since his rookie year, he’s benefited from the experience of being at least a role player on the Boston Celtics during their deep playoff runs over the last three years. Not to mention, two All-Star appearances.

But what were some of the best tilts he’s been a part of thus far in his NBA career? He gave his personal top five when asked in a Reddit AMA on Monday.

“There are a few,” Tatum wrote.

“Game 7 my rookie year against Cleveland, Game 3 my rookie year against Philly to go up 3-0, the game I had against Steph Curry last week, Game 7 last year against Toronto to go to the Eastern Conference Finals, and obviously the game I scored 53, my career high. Those would probably be my top 5.”