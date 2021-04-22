Jayson Tatum Explains How Celtics Have Turned Things Around In April

NESN Logo Sign In

For the ups and downs the Boston Celtics have continuously experienced this season, they seem to be getting steady at the right time.

After months of inconsistency, April has been the team’s best month yet.

The team is 8-2 over the stretch, which included a six-game win streak thanks partly to Jayson Tatum, who earned the first triple-double of his career Monday night against the Chicago Bulls.

And finally, the Celtics are showing more extended flashes of the team everyone expected them to be.

“What has changed?” Tatum told reporters after practice Wednesday during his video press conference. “We’ve just been more connected for longer periods of time during the game. Obviously, individually, guys have been planned better in the last month or so. I think it’s just kind of the right time, that hopefully, we continue to carry this on throughout the regular season, and it’s getting ready for the playoffs.”