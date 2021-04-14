‘Jeopardy!’ Contestants Botch Packers Question In Front Of Aaron Rodgers

Big yikes

by

Aaron Rodgers’ second week of guest hosting “Jeopardy!” featured yet another hilarious NFL-related moment.

Contestants were tackling a category about titles during Tuesday night’s episode when the following question was posed: “In the 1960s, these Midwesterners earned 5 NFL championship trophies.”

The correct answer, obviously, is the Green Bay Packers.

The contestants did not get it wrong, though. They simply didn’t buzz in — at all.

That left Rodgers, Green Bay’s veteran quarterback, absolutely dumbfounded.

One contestant wasted no time correctly answering the next question about the Boston Celtics’ 1959-66 title run. And Rodgers’ reaction was priceless.

“Oh you know that one, huh?” Rodgers said. “OK.”

Sorry, Aaron. We don’t know what they were thinking either.

More NFL:

‘Jeopardy!’ Contestants Botch Packers Question In Front Of Aaron Rodgers

Thumbnail photo via Dan Powers/Appleton Post-Crescent via USA TODAY Images

Picked For You

Related