Aaron Rodgers’ second week of guest hosting “Jeopardy!” featured yet another hilarious NFL-related moment.

Contestants were tackling a category about titles during Tuesday night’s episode when the following question was posed: “In the 1960s, these Midwesterners earned 5 NFL championship trophies.”

The correct answer, obviously, is the Green Bay Packers.

The contestants did not get it wrong, though. They simply didn’t buzz in — at all.

That left Rodgers, Green Bay’s veteran quarterback, absolutely dumbfounded.

One contestant wasted no time correctly answering the next question about the Boston Celtics’ 1959-66 title run. And Rodgers’ reaction was priceless.

“Oh you know that one, huh?” Rodgers said. “OK.”

Sorry, Aaron. We don’t know what they were thinking either.

Thumbnail photo via Dan Powers/Appleton Post-Crescent via USA TODAY Images