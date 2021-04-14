Aaron Rodgers’ second week of guest hosting “Jeopardy!” featured yet another hilarious NFL-related moment.
Contestants were tackling a category about titles during Tuesday night’s episode when the following question was posed: “In the 1960s, these Midwesterners earned 5 NFL championship trophies.”
The correct answer, obviously, is the Green Bay Packers.
The contestants did not get it wrong, though. They simply didn’t buzz in — at all.
That left Rodgers, Green Bay’s veteran quarterback, absolutely dumbfounded.
One contestant wasted no time correctly answering the next question about the Boston Celtics’ 1959-66 title run. And Rodgers’ reaction was priceless.
“Oh you know that one, huh?” Rodgers said. “OK.”
Sorry, Aaron. We don’t know what they were thinking either.