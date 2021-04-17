NESN Logo Sign In

Jeremy Swayman has looked like a seasoned veteran between the pipes in five starts for the Boston Bruins this season.

That trend continued Friday when he picked up his first shutout in the Bruins’ 3-0 win over the New York Islanders at TD Garden.

Swayman only is 22 years old, but looks like he’s been an NHL goalie for 10-plus years. It’s helped that he’s been able to learn from a Vezina Trophy winner — one he called “one of the best goalies in the world.”

“I get to watch one of the best goalies in the world every day in practice, that’s Tuukka Rask,” Swayman said when asked about if he models his game after anyone. “I’m really fortunate to have a relationship with him now and learn from him every day. Again, it’s just watching how he competes, sees pucks through screens. He’s got some of the best edge work I think in the National Hockey League. So it’s really fun to watch him and I’ve learned so much from him in the short time I’ve been around him.”

Rask also is fresh off a big victory of his own, claiming his 300th career win against the Islanders on Thursday.