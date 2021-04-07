Jeremy Swayman Earns Victory In First Career NHL Start Vs. Flyers

NESN Logo Sign In

Jeremy Swayman stepped up in a major way Tuesday.

With the Boston Bruins goaltender depth thin due to injuries and COVID-19, the Bruins turned to the fourth-string 22-year-old prospect from the University of Maine.

And he didn’t disappoint.

The youngster stopped an impressive 40 saves on the night, just two away from the Bruins’ all-time record for a netminder in his debut, as the B’s got back in the win column with a 4-2 win.

Thumbnail photo via Providence Bruins