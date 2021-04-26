Jeremy Swayman Liked Playing In ‘Fun Atmosphere’ Of Bruins-Penguins

NESN Logo Sign In

Jeremy Swayman has not yet experienced playoff hockey, but he knows a playoff atmosphere when he’s playing in one.

The Bruins goalie stopped 28 of 29 shots in Boston’s 1-0 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Sunday afternoon at PPG Paints Arena. Swayman has shown poise and patience during his brief stint in the NHL, and always seems to say the right things even after a loss.

That trend continued Sunday when asked if the game felt like what he thought a playoff game would.

“Yeah. That was a fun atmosphere to play in,” Swayman said. “Those are crucial points and it was a tight game all the way through. It’s what we’re gonna expect in a couple weeks. It was a fun game to be apart of, but disappointed we didn’t come out with two points.”

Swayman only is worried about one thing for the Bruins, though.