Jeremy Swayman has two talented goaltenders to learn from as he navigates through the NHL as a member of the Boston Bruins.

Swayman was called up from the Providence Bruins when Rask was dealing with a lingering injury and Halak was on the league’s COVID-19 list. He quickly impressed game after game, even in his losses, and knew exactly what to say after each start.

The 22-year-old is just happy be part of the Bruins locker room, and is “super grateful” to his two veteran teammates.

“Theyâ€™ve been super supportive. Those are two veteran guys in the locker room that I get to look up to and learn from every day,” Swayman said after the Bruins’ 1-0 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins. “So Iâ€™m just super grateful for everything theyâ€™ve helped me with. Again theyâ€™ve been super supportive and I think at the end of the day I think they want whateverâ€™s best for the team. All three of us are really pushing for each other. I couldnâ€™t ask for much more, Iâ€™m really happy with the trio we have right now.”

Head coach Bruce Cassidy said Swayman “absolutely” did enough Sunday to earn another start between the pipes, so it appears he will continue to add to his knowledge given to him by the tandem of Rask and Halak for a little while longer.