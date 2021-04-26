Jimmy Garoppolo Question Prompts Baffling Answer From Kyle Shanahan

NESN Logo Sign In

Forget about a roster spot: Kyle Shanahan isn’t even convinced Jimmy Garoppolo will be alive by next week.

Shanahan on Monday was asked whether Garoppolo will be with the 49ers after the 2021 NFL Draft, during which San Francisco is expected to select its quarterback of the future. Garoppolo has been the subject of rampant trade speculation ever since the Niners acquired the third overall pick in the draft.

Let’s just say Shanahan’s answer was… interesting.

“I can’t guarantee that anybody in the world will be alive on Sunday, so I canâ€™t guarantee who will be on our roster on Sunday,” Shanahan said. “So, that goes for all of us.”

Here's the clip of Kyle Shanahan answering if Jimmy G will be on the roster on Sunday: "I can't guarantee that anybody in the world will be alive Sunday so I can't guarantee who will be on our roster on Sunday."pic.twitter.com/KwI1KUmQMI — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) April 26, 2021

Well, that was morbid.