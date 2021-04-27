49ers Reportedly Soon Will Make ‘Major Effort’ To Trade Jimmy Garoppolo

NESN Logo Sign In

The Jimmy Garoppolo trade rumors are heating up.

Speculation has surrounded the veteran quarterback ever since the 49ers traded up for the No. 3 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. San Francisco, transparent in its plans to draft a quarterback, initially claimed it wanted to keep Garoppolo but recently has sung a far different — and, frankly, bizarre — tune.

All along, the New England Patriots have been viewed as the most likely destination for Garoppolo.

That brings us to Tuesday afternoon, when CBS Sports NFL insider Jason La Canfora reported the following:

Very strong expectation among other GM’s and throughout the industry that the 49ers will make major effort to move Jimmy Garoppolo before or during the draft. Timing isn’t great with 5 QBs about to go in 1st round, but Jimmy G’s future there now seen as bleak.