Watch Padres’ Joe Musgrove Throw MLB’s First No-Hitter Of 2021 Season

Joe Musgrove made San Diego Padres history Friday night.

The pitcher not only tossed Major League Baseball’s first no-hitter of the 2021 season against the Texas Rangers, it also was the first in Padres history.

It was an awesome moment, check it out from a few different angles:

HISTORY! @ItsbuccnJoe59 has thrown the first no-hitter in Padres history! pic.twitter.com/OePKRKZ8iO — San Diego Padres (@Padres) April 10, 2021

IT HAS HAPPENED ‼️



JOE MUSGROVE HAS THROWN THE FIRST NO-HITTER IN PADRES HISTORY 🙌 pic.twitter.com/zCWHtlG5Pk — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 10, 2021

Musgrove was acquired by the Padres last offseason in a three-team deal involving the New York Mets and Pittsburgh Pirates.

He threw 112 pitches, 77 of them for strikes, with 10 strikeouts against the Rangers at Globe Life Park.

Thumbnail photo via Jim Cowsert/USA TODAY Sports Images