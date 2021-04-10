Watch Padres’ Joe Musgrove Throw MLB’s First No-Hitter Of 2021 Season

Joe Musgrove made San Diego Padres history Friday night.

The pitcher not only tossed Major League Baseball’s first no-hitter of the 2021 season against the Texas Rangers, it also was the first in Padres history.

It was an awesome moment, check it out from a few different angles:

Musgrove was acquired by the Padres last offseason in a three-team deal involving the New York Mets and Pittsburgh Pirates.

He threw 112 pitches, 77 of them for strikes, with 10 strikeouts against the Rangers at Globe Life Park.

