Joey Logano Crash: NASCAR Driver Sounds Off After Geico 500 Wreck

Joey Logano had a lot on his mind Sunday after his day was cut short during Sunday’s Geico 500 at Talladega Superspeedway.
Logano was part of a wild wreck at the end of the first stage. The driver of the No. 22 Team Penske Ford got bumped in the rear bumper by Denny Hamlin, flipped upside down and slid down the track before popping back upright. Logano’s car slid over the roof of Darrell “Bubba” Wallace Jr.â€™s car.
Logano expressed a range of emotions after the wreck, but perhaps the most noteworthy was his take on superspeedway racing, which he believes needs to be fixed.
“I donâ€™t know what to think,” Logano said, per Racer.com. “It’s a product of this racing, and on the one hand, Iâ€™m so proud to drive a Cup car that is safe that can go through a crash like that, and (I) can get out and speak about it. On the one hand, I’m mad about being in the crash, and on the other hand, I’m just happy Iâ€™m alive. On another hand I think, when are we going to stop? Because this is dangerous doing what weâ€™re doing. Iâ€™ve got a roll bar on my head. Thatâ€™s not OK.
“I’m one hit away from the same situation Ryan Newman was in,” Logano continued. “I just don’t think that’s acceptable. A lot of it’s due to this big spoiler and big runs, the pushing, and all that. It’s no one’s fault; Denny’s trying to go, and the 47 (Stenhouse) is trying to go. It’s a product of this racing. We have to fix it, though, because someone already got hurt, and we’re still doing it. So, that’s not real smart.
“But at the same time, I’m appreciative of driving a car that’s this safe and appreciate what Team Penske’s done for the safety of these cars as well, that I can live to talk about it and go again. I got lucky I didn’t get hit while I was in the air. Unfortunate for our AutoTrader Mustang, but we’ll go on.”
Logano, who led 10 laps in the first stage, was checked and released from the infield care center unhurt.
The first stage ended under caution with Matt DiBenedetto in the lead.