Joey Logano Crash: NASCAR Driver Sounds Off After Geico 500 Wreck

Joey Logano had a lot on his mind Sunday after his day was cut short during Sunday’s Geico 500 at Talladega Superspeedway.

Logano was part of a wild wreck at the end of the first stage. The driver of the No. 22 Team Penske Ford got bumped in the rear bumper by Denny Hamlin, flipped upside down and slid down the track before popping back upright. Logano’s car slid over the roof of Darrell “Bubba” Wallace Jr.â€™s car.

Logano expressed a range of emotions after the wreck, but perhaps the most noteworthy was his take on superspeedway racing, which he believes needs to be fixed.

“I donâ€™t know what to think,” Logano said, per Racer.com. “It’s a product of this racing, and on the one hand, Iâ€™m so proud to drive a Cup car that is safe that can go through a crash like that, and (I) can get out and speak about it. On the one hand, I’m mad about being in the crash, and on the other hand, I’m just happy Iâ€™m alive. On another hand I think, when are we going to stop? Because this is dangerous doing what weâ€™re doing. Iâ€™ve got a roll bar on my head. Thatâ€™s not OK.