Josh Gordon is not giving up on himself, nor does he want other NFL prospects to do the same.

Gordon, who has bounced between NFL teams since the Cleveland Browns selected him in the second round of the NFL’s supplemental 2021 draft. He signed a four-year, $5.3 million deal with the Browns roughly a month later.

Gordon took to Twitter on Monday, three days before the 2021 NFL Draft, with some words of advice for the upcoming class of receivers. It was a bit of a reality check, but Gordon was honest with the youngsters in a recent tweet.

“Never got a chance to hear my name called at the draft like many ball players,” Gordon wrote. “I wish all the young guys the best regardless of how you earn a spot on a team.. #stayfocused #itsamarathon.”

Gordon initially embodied what many up-and-coming players hoped to be, but his struggles with substance abuse prevented him from further growth. He only has posted 20 touchdowns on 4,252 yards in eight choppy NFL seasons.