This might surprise you, but Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski gave off completely different auras in the heat of battle.

The newly retired Julian Edelman during a recent appearance on Barstool Sports’ “Pardon My Take” podcast reminisced on his Patriots tenure, which included 10 years of playing alongside Brady and Gronkowski. When asked about how both future Hall of Famers operated in the huddle, Edelman delivered remarks that certainly check out.

“Brady’s got insane huddle eyes,” Edelman said. “Brady, you know, he’s already got the ‘Zoolander’ blue steel-like look. He’ll give you that eye. ‘Jules, let’s go!’ Like, ‘Yeah!’ …The funniest eyes would be Gronk. Gronk would be looking at you like — that’s the one guy who’s got a good poker face. You just don’t know where it’s going. You’d look in Gronk’s eyes and be like, ‘Man, is Gronk tired? What’s going on?’ Then he’d have like a 50-yard catch and beat six guys and he’d come in, ‘Ugh, I’m a little tired after that one.'”

Even after Edelman announced his retirement, some thought there still was a chance the Super Bowl LIII MVP would reunite with Brady and Gronkowski in Tampa Bay. But as the 34-year-old has opened up more and more about his decision to call it quits, an NFL comeback seems unlikely.

