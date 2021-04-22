NESN Logo Sign In

Julian Edelman won three Super Bowl titles with the New England Patriots while enjoying a 12-year NFL career that some believe should put the wide receiver in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

To say he had a bunch of classic moments, on and off the field, would be an understatement.

But Edelman, who announced his retirement last week, revealed Wednesday on the “Pardon My Take” podcast that his favorite memory was the Patriots’ overtime win over the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in the 2018 AFC Championship Game.

That upset victory punched New England’s ticket to Super Bowl LIII, where Edelman then won MVP honors in the Patriots’ 13-3 win over the Los Angeles Rams.

“The sheer fact that my generation of Patriots, we never won on the road in the playoffs,” Edelman explained. ” … We got beat in Denver twice by Denver (in the AFC Championship Game) — close games, last plays of the game — and to go into Kansas City, which, that place gets rocking and that team’s a really good team. To go in and get that W against the odds of that game, it was special. That’s a special one. The flight home — those are what you’re going to miss, the flights. That was a fun game.”