Julian Edelman Jokes About Jersey Number Change On Instagram

The Patriots come September will have to adjust their gameday program, and this might go beyond adding New England newcomers to the roster.

The NFL reportedly is likely to relax its uniform number regulations before the start of the 2021 season. While quarterbacks, specialists and both offensive and defensive linemen, per the proposed rule change, will need to stay within current restrictions, players at all other positions reportedly will have a wider range of jersey numbers to choose from.

For Julian Edelman, this would open the door for him to rock the digit he wore during his time at Kent State. The Patriots wide receiver “teased” a jersey number change Wednesday via Instagram.

Edelman donning No. 1 is unlikely to come to fruition, as Cam Newton is set to return for a second season in Foxboro. That said, if Edelman truly wanted to sport his college number, perhaps Newton would be open to switching to No. 2, which the quarterback wore at Auburn.