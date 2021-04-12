Red Sox Congratulate Julian Edelman After Announcing Retirement

NESN Logo Sign In

Julian Edelman made the announcement heard around the football world when he revealed he would retire as a member of the New England Patriots on Monday.

The Patriots released the wide receiver before Edelman took to Twitter to say he was “proud” and “honored” to call it quits after 11 seasons in New England.

Edelman certainly built a heck of a career, and will be remembered for a slew of things — especially his catch in Super Bowl LI against the Atlanta Falcons.

The Patriots, Robert Kraft and Bill Belichick offered glowing statements on Edelman after his retirement, and the Boston Red Sox did their part to honor the wide receiver.

The Red Sox took to Twitter to congratulate the 34-year-old with a video of him holding the Lombardi Trophy during Opening Day. It also included a special reminder at the bottom.