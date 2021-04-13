Julian Edelman Salutes Patriots Teammates In Instagram Photo Dump

NESN Logo Sign In

Julian Edelman, like any player who retires from the NFL, has a lot of people to thank.

The Patriots star announced his retirement Monday night following 12 remarkable years in New England. And, Tuesday afternoon, Edelman used an Instagram photo dump to honor some of the players he fought alongside while with the Patriots.

— Shane Vereen

— Tom Brady

— Danny Amendola

— LeGarrette Blount

— Chris Hogan

— James White

— Devin McCourty

— Jason McCourty

— Rob Gronkowski

— Matthew Slater

— Rob Ninkovich

— Dont’a Hightwoer

“Nothing without my brothers fighting beside me in the trenches,” Edelman wrote in the caption.

Take a look: