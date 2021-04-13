Julian Edelman To Bucs? Rob Gronkowski Offers Percentage Chance

NESN Logo Sign In

Julian Edelman has played his last down in the NFL, right?

In all likelihood, yes. But Rob Gronkowski on Monday night nevertheless ensured Edelman’s future will remain a topic of speculation.

Edelman, 34, on Monday announced his retirement from the NFL following 12 memorable years with the New England Patriots. Prior to the announcement, some wondered whether the star receiver somehow could land in Tampa Bay with Tom Brady and the Buccaneers, via either free agency or trade.

That door seemingly closed, at least until a TMZ reporter ran into Gronkowski outside Los Angeles International Airport.

When asked the chances of Edelman joining the Bucs, Gronkowski quipped, “69 percent” — an obvious joke. However, when pressed on whether he truly believed Edelman could end his retirement, Gronkowski offered the following:

“He’ll be back,” Gronkowski said. “He’ll be back, yeah.”

Rob Gronkowski Says There's '69% Chance' Edelman Joins Bucs After Pats Retirement https://t.co/3h1VJerBLn — TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) April 13, 2021

Now, Gronkowski probably was messing with reporters and fans. He’s been known to do that.

Still, if you actually watch the TMZ video, it’s kind of hard to tell whether Gronkowski is serious or joking, isn’t it? Let the debating commence.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images