Julian Edelman Trolls Patriots Fans With April Fool’s Day Twitter Prank

Always remember to check your calendar

by

Relax, Julian Edelman isn’t going anywhere.

The star wideout took advantage of April Fool’s Day on Thursday to play a prank on Twitter. And, of course, a few gullible Twitter users were tripped up by the joke.

First, Edelman posted a “Pirates of the Caribbean”-themed GIF to his account to hint at a potential reunion with Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Take a look:

Naturally, some fans immediately took the bait.

But Edelman did not wait long to fill them in.

Nice one.

Always remember to check your calendars, people.

More NFL:

Julian Edelman Trolls Patriots Fans With April Fool’s Day Twitter Prank

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images

Picked For You

Related