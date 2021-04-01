Julian Edelman Trolls Patriots Fans With April Fool’s Day Twitter Prank

Relax, Julian Edelman isn’t going anywhere.
The star wideout took advantage of April Fool’s Day on Thursday to play a prank on Twitter. And, of course, a few gullible Twitter users were tripped up by the joke.
First, Edelman posted a “Pirates of the Caribbean”-themed GIF to his account to hint at a potential reunion with Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Take a look:
Naturally, some fans immediately took the bait.
But Edelman did not wait long to fill them in.
Nice one.
Always remember to check your calendars, people.