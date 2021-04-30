Julian Edelman Welcomes Mac Jones To Patriots After NFL Draft

NESN Logo Sign In

Julian Edelman will be a New England Patriot for life.

And even in his retirement, the legendary wide receiver still is displaying some great veteran leadership.

The Patriots on Thursday welcomed the newest member of their team, selecting quarterback Mac Jones with the No. 15 overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft.

The Alabama product expressed his excitement to join New England and play under head coach Bill Belichick, and perhaps take over responsibilities as signal-caller someday down the road to replace Tom Brady.

Edelman at least seems ready for Jones to enter the new era of Patriots football.

“Welcome to Foxboro,” Edelman wrote in an Instagram story, tagging Jones’s account. “#nextgeneration.”

Jones is being touted by some as the future of the Patriots franchise, but for now, he seems content with sitting back in support of Cam Newton, who is ahead of him on the depth chart.