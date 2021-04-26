Julio Jones Trade: Falcons Reportedly Receiving Calls On Star Receiver

A Julio Jones trade reportedly could happen this offseason.
The Atlanta Falcons recently have received calls on the star receiver, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported Monday morning, citing sources. Rapoport noted that while a deal is not imminent, Jones could be moved down the road.
Here’s his report:
“The Falcons have received calls from teams inquiring about possible trades for All-Pro WR Julio Jones, sources say. A trade could not happen for cap reasons before June 1, but teams know Atlanta’s brutal cap situation and are calling. A deal won’t happen now, but later? Maybe?
The Falcons continue to be one of the more fascinating teams ahead of Thursdays’ NFL Draft. Atlanta owns the No. 4 overall pick, and reportedly is open to trading it. And, apparently, the Falcons also might be open to moving one of the greatest receivers in NFL history.
Jones, 32, remains one of the more explosive wideouts in the game when healthy. Last season, he caught 51 balls for 771 yards and three touchdowns over nine games. He caught 99 balls for 1,394 yards and six scores in 2019.
As for teams who could execute a Julio Jones trade, the New England Patriots reportedly are a possible destination.