Julio Jones Trade: Falcons Reportedly Receiving Calls On Star Receiver

A Julio Jones trade reportedly could happen this offseason.

The Atlanta Falcons recently have received calls on the star receiver, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported Monday morning, citing sources. Rapoport noted that while a deal is not imminent, Jones could be moved down the road.

Here’s his report:

“The Falcons have received calls from teams inquiring about possible trades for All-Pro WR Julio Jones, sources say. A trade could not happen for cap reasons before June 1, but teams know Atlanta’s brutal cap situation and are calling. A deal won’t happen now, but later? Maybe?

The Falcons continue to be one of the more fascinating teams ahead of Thursdays’ NFL Draft. Atlanta owns the No. 4 overall pick, and reportedly is open to trading it. And, apparently, the Falcons also might be open to moving one of the greatest receivers in NFL history.