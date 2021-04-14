NFL Analyst Makes Declaration Regarding Draft Prospect Justin Fields

NESN Logo Sign In

Justin Fields seems to have no concrete 2021 NFL Draft landing spot, right?

After all, the Ohio State quarterback has been rumored to be selected as high as No. 3 — the third signal-caller off the board — or as low around No. 10 overall, which probably would be the fifth player at the position.

NFL Network analyst Joe Thomas, a longtime offensive lineman for the Cleveland Browns and surefire Pro Football Hall of Fame honoree, though, doesn’t quite see it that way. Thomas seems to believe there’s only one place Fields will end up, and declared that to be the case Wednesday.

“Kyle Shanahan and @49ers are going to draft (Justin Fields),” Thomas tweeted. “Save this tweet.”

Kyle Shanahan and @49ers are going to draft @justnfields … Save this tweet — Joe Thomas (@joethomas73) April 14, 2021

Thomas wasn’t alone in that Wednesday, either.

Richard Sherman doubled down and explained how he thought Fields would be the 49ers pick at No. 3 overall, as well. The longtime NFL cornerback said so on the “Chris Collinsworth Podcast featuring Richard Sherman.”

Other NFL Draft experts, however, don’t seem as convinced.

Mel Kiper Jr., for example, has the New England Patriots trading up from No. 15 overall to No. 10 to select Fields, who would be the fifth quarterback off the board behind Trevor Lawrence, Zach Wilson, Mac Jones and Trey Lance.

Fellow draft expert Daniel Jeremiah also has Fields sliding a bit in his latest mock draft as being the fifth QB taken. Jeremiah also has expressed how he thought the Patriots are “really high” on the Ohio State product.

The Patriots, for what it’s worth, did have a three-man contingent including offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels in attendance at Fields’ second Pro Day workout Wednesday. What that means, or if New England is willing to part with draft capital in order to land Fields, we likely won’t know until the NFL Draft kicks off April 29.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images