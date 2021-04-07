NESN Logo Sign In

Justin Thomas knows the 2021 edition of The Masters will be a bit different without close friend and PGA legend Tiger Woods in attendance.

Woods, as you may recall, was involved in a horrific car crash on Feb. 23 and continues to recover from his injuries.

Thomas explained how the five-time Masters Champion was “bummed” he wouldn’t be playing for a sixth green jacket when the tournament begins. Woods, of course, last won the tournament just two years ago.

“We texted Friday morning, and he said it’s kind of starting to set in,” Thomas told reporters during a press conference Tuesday in reference to Woods. “He’s bummed he’s not here playing practice rounds with us, and we hate it too.”

Justin Thomas misses Tiger Woods' presence this week, particularly in his customary practice round grouping with Fred Couples. #themasters pic.twitter.com/dcq3ZUeJhp — The Masters (@TheMasters) April 6, 2021

Fred Couples rocked a Tiger mask on the course Tuesday to show support for Woods, too.

“Thinking of my guy @tigerwoods during this week (at The Masters),” Couples tweeted. “I’ll miss you tonight at dinner. Not the same without you.”

Thinking of my guy @tigerwoods during this week @themasters. I’ll miss you tonight at dinner. Not the same without you. pic.twitter.com/AigjVx2HIZ — fredcouplesgolf (@fredcouplesgolf) April 6, 2021

Woods shared a tweet of his own expressing how he’s feeling.

“I’ll miss running up (Dustin Johnson’s) bill at the Champions Dinner tonight,” Woods tweeted Tuesday afternoon. “It’s still one of my favorite nights of the year.”

Woods put the jacket on Dustin Johnson during the 2020 edition of The Masters in the fall after the usual spring tournament was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Thomas, meanwhile, noted how he’s visited Woods several times in the past few weeks, but didn’t reveal how the recovery process is going for the 45-year-old.

Thumbnail photo via Danielle Parhizkaran/USA TODAY Sports Images