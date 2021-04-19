Kemba Walker Out, Marcus Smart Probable For Celtics Vs. Bulls

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Celtics’ injury report was all over the place over the last few days, with an illness of sorts ripping through the locker room.

It’s not related to COVID-19, but it kept Jaylen Brown out Saturday against the Golden State Warriors, and saw Kemba Walker and Marcus Smart added to the injury report Sunday.

Ahead of the Celtics’ game Monday against the Chicago Bulls, it was updated yet again.

“Kemba is out and Marcus, I’ve been told he’s likely so he’s going to come in, feels pretty good, looks like he’s probably going to play,” Brad Stevens said before the game.

Earlier in the day Monday, Brown and Jayson Tatum had been upgraded to available, and as anticipated, Robert Williams and Evan Fournier remain out.