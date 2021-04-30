Sign Up For ‘Big Horse Race Challenge’ To Play For $500 Gift Card

NESN Logo Sign In

Get ready for your chance to turn the Run for the Roses into a big ol’ payday.

The Kentucky Derby is this Saturday, and you can win big with “The Big Horse Race Challenge” Pick & Win contest at NESN Games. What’s at stake, you ask? How about a $500 Amazon gift card.

What do you have to do to win? It’s simple. You just have to pick the top three horses to finish in this weekend’s Derby, and you can win the Amazon gift card. If more than one person pulls off the trifecta, the winner will be determined by a tiebreaker centered around Midnight Bourbon’s finishing place.

Thumbnail photo via Jamie Rhodes/USA TODAY Sports Images