Kentucky Derby 2021: Post Positions, Latest Odds For Horse Race

The purse for the 2021 Kentucky Derby is $3 million.

But gamblers know a pastel blazer or big sun hat aren’t necessary to make money off the race. Especially these days, when Churchill Downs is operating under limited capacity due to the pandemic.

Here are the odds and positions for the Kentucky Derby 141, slated for Saturday, May 1:

1. Known Agenda (6-1)

2. Like the King (50-1)

3. Brooklyn Strong (50-1)

4. Keepmeinmind (50-1)

5. Sainthood (50-1)

6. O Besos (20-1)

7. Mandaloun (15-1)

8. Medina Spirit (15-1)

9. Hot Rod Charlie (8-1)

10. Midnight Bourbon (20-1)

11. Dynamic One (20-1)

12. Helium (50-1)

13. Hidden Stash (50-1)

14. Essential Quality (2-1)

15. Rock Your World (5-1)

16. King Fury (20-1)

17. Highly Motivated (10-1)

18. Super Stock (30-1)

19. Soup and Sandwich (30-1)

20. Bourbonic (30-1)

