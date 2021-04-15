Kevan Miller Out Vs. Islanders With Issue Not Related To Knee Surgery

NESN Logo Sign In

The plan was for Kevan Miller to play Thursday in the first leg of the Boston Bruins’ back-to-back against the New York Islanders.

That plan has been scrapped.

Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy indicated Thursday morning that Miller would not play. He did not disclose the exact reason for the absence, but said that Miller woke up with an issue not related to his surgically-repaired knee.

Cassidy did not indicate if Miller was day-to-day or what the situation was, so it’s unclear if he is able to play Friday night against New York.

Jakub Zboril is going in for Jarred Tinordi, and it sounds like Steven Kampfer will draw back in for Miller. New Bruins defenseman Mike Reilly skated with Miller on Tuesday, so he’ll likely be with Kampfer or Connor Clifton on Thursday.