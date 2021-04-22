Kevan Miller Shares Details Of Current Injury, Which Sent Him To Hospital

NESN Logo Sign In

What we did know about the latest injury sidelining Kevan Miller was that it wasn’t related to his surgically-repaired knee.

Beyond that, we didn’t know a whole lot about what was keeping him out, up until now.

The Boston Bruins defenseman went on the John Scott “Dropping The Gloves” podcast and shared some details about the ailment, which actually forced him to go to the hospital.

“I’ve got an infection on my foot from my skate,” Miller said. “It was rubbing on my foot and it turned into cellulitis and the next thing you know, I was in the hospital for a couple days, on the shelf. Eventually, I’m just going to buy a lottery ticket because things are going to turn, and it won’t be an issue anymore. But Iâ€™m healthy now and ready to play, thankfully.”

Talk about bad luck.