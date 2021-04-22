Kevan Miller Shares Details Of Current Injury, Which Sent Him To Hospital

What we did know about the latest injury sidelining Kevan Miller was that it wasn’t related to his surgically-repaired knee.
Beyond that, we didn’t know a whole lot about what was keeping him out, up until now.
The Boston Bruins defenseman went on the John Scott “Dropping The Gloves” podcast and shared some details about the ailment, which actually forced him to go to the hospital.
“I’ve got an infection on my foot from my skate,” Miller said. “It was rubbing on my foot and it turned into cellulitis and the next thing you know, I was in the hospital for a couple days, on the shelf. Eventually, I’m just going to buy a lottery ticket because things are going to turn, and it won’t be an issue anymore. But Iâ€™m healthy now and ready to play, thankfully.”
Talk about bad luck.
Miller, after missing all of the 2019-20 season due to the aforementioned knee problems, has been a reliable third-pairing blueliner when healthy. He played the first 15 games of the season before missing six weeks. Shortly after he returned, the foot issue popped up.
But it sounds like he’s trending in the direction of returning to game action soon.