Kevan Miller Sheds Light On Six-Week Absence Due To Knee Issue

Given all he endured, it would be unfair to expect Kevan Miller to go through a whole season with no knee issues.

Playing in his first campaign since undergoing multiple knee procedures, which forced him to miss the 2019 playoffs and all of 2019-20 season, Miller skated in 15 straight games to begin this season. He was kept out of the Lake Tahoe trip in late February, presumably to give him a little rest, but that turned into an over six-pweek absence.

He returned Tuesday against the Philadelphia Flyers, and will be in the lineup again Thursday against the Washington Capitals.

Miller shared what exactly was going on the last month-plus.

“No real concerns that it wouldn’t get there, just timing-wise how long it took — everything was going great coming into the season, everything felt fine the first 15 games, everything felt great,” Miller said. “And then it started to slip, and I had those maintenance days where you use that to get back, and it would take one day, you’d pop back and it would be just fine.

“So, it started to slip a little bit, probably my own fault not raising the red flag earlier, then it kind of got away from me, and unfortunately I had a little bit of an issue. I thought hopefully it would bounce back quick, and it took a little longer than I anticipated and hoped for. But feels pretty good now, just got to manage the pain and manage the load.”

As for lingering concerns going into Thursday’s game, there are none.

“Made it through great Tuesday night, felt good yesterday and definitely good to go tonight,” Miller said.

