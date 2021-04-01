Nets’ Kevin Durant Apologizes For Profanity-Ridden Messages To Actor

NESN Logo Sign In

Things between Kevin Durant and Michael Rapaport got ugly recently, and for all of the world to see.

The Brooklyn Nets star got into a heated exchange with the 51-year-old actor, and the profanity-ridden message were aired out on Twitter by Rapaport on Tuesday.

You can read the messages here, but they do contain NSFW for language.

The conversation in question, which took place via Instagram direct message, saw Durant provoked to clap back at Rapaport after the NBA superstar was interviewed by TNT’s NBA broadcasting crew. It included a number of threats and homophobic insults against Rapaport.

Durant later that day insinuated that he and Rapaport go at it quite a bit, but their verbal altercations usually get much worse, accompanied by a condescending apology.

The forward issued a more serious apology Thursday in a Nets media availability. Durant doesn’t seem to be willing to apologize to Rapaport, who has been known to enjoy stirring the pot.

“I’m sorry that people seen that language I used, that’s not really what I want people to hear and see from me,” Durant said, via SNY Nets.

The Nets organization has had internal discussions regarding the exchange, coach Steve Nash said via ESPN’s Malika Andrews.

We’ll see if anything actually comes of the social media beef, though.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images