Kiké Hernández Pokes Fun At Himself For Crashing Into Outfield Wall

NESN Logo Sign In

KikÃ© HernÃ¡ndez either was putting in 110 percent effort when he chased down a ball in center field Thursday night, or he forgot where the wall was.

Texas Rangers infielder Isiah Kiner-Falefa launched a home run to center field in the bottom of the seventh inning. Off the bat, it was tough to tell whether the ball would have enough to clear the fence, so HernÃ¡ndez gave chase.

As the Boston Red Sox center fielder sprinted, it appeared he didn’t pay any mind to the approaching wall, and he went barreling into it at full speed as the ball cleared the fence.

The clip made the rounds on social media, and even HernÃ¡ndez got a good laugh out of it.

I swear the wall moved in 10 feet right before the pitch!! I hope sheâ€™s okay https://t.co/K6irgJaXMK — Enrique HernÃ¡ndez (@kikehndez) April 30, 2021

The good news is that he seems fine. The bad news for the Red Sox is they ultimately lost 4-1 in the series opener.

Thumbnail photo via Jerome Miron/USA TODAY Sports Images