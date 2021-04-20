Kobe Bryant’s Nike Deal Expired; What This Means For His Estate

NESN Logo Sign In

Kobe Bryant’s deal with Nike has expired.

The Atheltic’s Shams Charania was first to report the news Monday, which Nike later confirmed. Bryant’s estate now can negotiate a new deal with other brands.

“Kobe Bryant was an important part of Nikeâ€™s deep connection to consumers,” Nike said in a statement, per Charania. “He pushed us and made everyone around him better. Though our contractual relationship has ended, he remains a deeply loved member of the Nike family.”

Bryant first signed with Nike in 2003. The longstanding partnership ended earlier this month.

The late Los Angeles Lakers star released more than a dozen pairs of his signature sneakers with Nike over the years, 11 of which were released during his playing days.