NESN Logo Sign In

The lawsuit against Antonio Brown that was one of the compounding factors in his release from the New England Patriots has been settled.

Shortly after the embattled wideout signed with the Patriots in Sept. 2019, a bombshell report revealed allegations that he had in the past committed sexual misconduct against his former trainer, Britney Taylor.

According to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, the civil lawsuit Taylor filed against Brown now has been settled.

The civil dispute between Antonio Brown and Britney Taylor has been settled, per his rep Alana Burstyn, founder and owner of OFM, a national talent and sports management firm. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 21, 2021

Rapoport then went on to share the release sent by Burstyn, on behalf of Brown.