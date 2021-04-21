The lawsuit against Antonio Brown that was one of the compounding factors in his release from the New England Patriots has been settled.
Shortly after the embattled wideout signed with the Patriots in Sept. 2019, a bombshell report revealed allegations that he had in the past committed sexual misconduct against his former trainer, Britney Taylor.
According to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, the civil lawsuit Taylor filed against Brown now has been settled.
Rapoport then went on to share the release sent by Burstyn, on behalf of Brown.
“Alana Burstyn, found and owner of OFM, has advised on behalf of her client, Antonio Brown, that ‘Antonio and Britney have been friends for over a decade. Several years ago they almost became business partners. Recently, they were involved in aggressive litigation. Having reflected on their relationship, both feel that the time has come to move on. Antonio is grateful for Britney’s excellent training assistance. They are pleased that Antonio is doing so well with the Bucs and has a ring. Their dispute is resolved and they wish each other great continued success.
‘My team is excited about moving ahead with many opportunities and requests for Antonio.'”
That lawsuit resulted in Brown not only eventually getting cut by the Patriots, but also was among the reasons for his eight-game suspension by the NFL last season.
The 32-year-old would go on to sign with the Buccaneers upon the completion of his suspension and he ultimately won the Super Bowl with Tampa Bay. He now is a free agent.