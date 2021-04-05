Listen To Heartbroken UCLA Announcers Call Jalen Suggs Game-Winner

NESN Logo Sign In

UCLA fans will have nightmares of Jalen Suggs for years to come.

The Gonzaga guard banked home a shot from just inside the half-court line Saturday night to propel the Bulldogs over the Bruins and into the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament championship game. The overtime game-winner sent Gonzaga legend Adam Morrison into a frenzy during the local radio broadcast of the instant Final Four classic.

And then there was the UCLA radio broadcast.

Listen to broadcasters Josh Lewin and Tracy Murray react to the unbelievable moment at Lucas Oil Stadium:

For anyone curious…



Here's how the Jalen Suggs All-Time Buzzer Beater sounded on UCLA's IMG Radio Network. Great call from Josh Lewin and Tracy Murray#MarchMadness #FinalFour #UCLAvsGONZ pic.twitter.com/E097f0yRCL — Mike Mayer (@offthemike28) April 4, 2021

Gonzaga will look to cap off its perfect season Monday night when it takes on Baylor in the national title game. Tip off in Indianapolis is scheduled for 9:20 p.m. ET.

Hopefully you’re awake if there’s another incredible finish.

Thumbnail photo via Robert Deutsch/USA TODAY Sports Images