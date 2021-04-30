Mac Jones Celebrates Joining Patriots With Instagram Post

NESN Logo Sign In

Mac Jones had a dream realized Thursday night in Cleveland.

Jones was selected by the Patriots with the 15th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. In his first media session with New England reporters, the Alabama product admitted he “secretly” was hoping to land with the Patriots all along. A slew of reports leading up to the draft pegged Jones as the third overall pick, but he ultimately ended up where he felt he fits best and Bill Belichick and Co. brought in their hopeful quarterback of the future without having to trade up.

A few hours after his name was called in Northeast Ohio, Jones took to Instagram to celebrate his life-changing moment.

“Thankful for the opportunity,” Jones captioned the post. “Super excited and blessed to be a Patriot!!! #GoPats”

Jones late Thursday night expressed excitement about joining a Patriots quarterback room that includes Cam Newton and Jarrett Stidham. It remains to be seen when the 2020 Heisman Trophy finalist will get his shot in Foxboro, but for now, the starting job belongs to Newton.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images