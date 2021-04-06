NESN Logo Sign In

The 2021 NFL Draft really gets interesting at pick No. 3, now owned by the San Francisco 49ers, who almost certainly will select a quarterback after swinging a blockbuster trade with the Miami Dolphins.

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence and BYU quarterback Zach Wilson are projected to go No. 1 and No. 2 to the Jacksonville Jaguars and New York Jets, respectively, but there’s been some debate as to which college signal-caller the 49ers will choose: Alabama’s Mac Jones, Ohio State’s Justin Fields or North Dakota State’s Trey Lance.

There were rumblings after San Francisco acquired the No. 3 pick from Miami that it had done so with the intention of drafting Jones, a former fringe first-round prospect whose draft stock has soared in recent weeks. But Colin Cowherd isn’t quite buying that connection.

Cowherd explained Tuesday on FS1 that he believes the Niners will opt for Fields, an athletic quarterback whose style could fit San Francisco’s offense, and that the Denver Broncos then will trade up with the Atlanta Falcons to select Lance at No. 4 overall.

This chain of events, according to Cowherd, could lead to Jones falling down the draft board to the New England Patriots, who currently own the No. 15 pick in Round 1.