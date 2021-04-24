Make Your NASCAR Talladega Geico 500 Picks At NESN Games To Win

NESN Logo Sign In

When the NASCAR Cup Series field heads to green Sunday in the Geico 500 at Talladega Superspeedway, you can play along, thanks to NESN Games.

NESNâ€™s new gaming site, Games.NESN.com, is hosting a predictive betting game for Sunday’s race at Talladega. Denny Hamlin, the current points leader, will start on the pole alongside Joey Logano. Martin Truex Jr., William Byron and last week’s winner, Alex Bowman, will round out the top five.

The rules for our â€œGeico 500 Challengeâ€ are simple: Pick the outright winner and four head-to-heads! You must make your picks by the 2 p.m. ET deadline.

Sign up now to play. Do well enough, and you could win a $25 gift code to the â€™47 online store!

