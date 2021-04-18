Martin Perez Has Simple Reason For Starting Game 2 Of Doubleheader

NESN Logo Sign In

Alex Cora evidently didn’t encounter much difficulty as he arranged his starting pitchers for Sunday’s doubleheader at Fenway Park.

Tanner Houck, who was appointed as the Red Sox’s 27th man for the twin bill, will start in Game 1 against the Chicago White Sox, while Martin Perez will get the ball in the second game. As Cora explained prior to the early afternoon contest, Perez “is not a morning person,” which is why he won’t be on the mound at 1 p.m. ET.

Perez will be in search of his first win on the season when he takes on the South Siders early Sunday evening. The veteran southpaw owns a 4.50 ERA on the young season spanning over two starts (10 total innings).

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images